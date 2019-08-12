  • search
    Amaravati, Aug 12: Andhra Bank jobs have been announced and Andhra Bank recruitment notification for the posts of Sub Staff is out on the official website. A total of 15 Sub Staff vacancies have been announced for which 10th pass can apply.

    These sub staff vacancies have been called for domiciles of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Districts.Last date to apply for Andhra Bank sub staff jobs is August 31, 2019.

    Bank jobs: Andhra Banks Sub-Staff vacancies announced; How to apply for these 10th Pass jobs

    Andhra Bank Sub Staff jobs for 10th pass requirements:

    The candidate should have passed in 10th Standard or its equivalent irrespective of the Board. Candidate should not have passed Graduation or its equivalent. The mode of application is offline.

    Download Andhra Bank Sub Staff jobs application form: Click Here

    Andhra Bank sub staff vacancies detailed information: Click Here

    How to apply for Andhra Bank Sub Staff jobs:

    • Visit www.andhrabank.in
    • Go to recruitment section and then sub staff section.
    • Download the application form.

    Fill up the form and send by post to below given address:

    The Zonal Manager, Andhra Bank,

    HR Department Zonal Office Srikakulam,

    Venkatapuram Junction, Near Simhadwaram,

    Srikakulam -532005

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 8:08 [IST]
