APSPDCL Jobs: Over 5,000 JLM jobs announced under APSPDCL recruitment 2019

Amaravati

By Vishal S

Amaravati, Aug 04: APSPDCL JLM Recruitment 2019 is underway and around 5107 Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies have been announced on APSPDCL official website. Download APSPDCL recruitment notification in pdf for JLM jobs vacancies by clicking on the link given below. These vacancies are essential ITI jobs.

Last date to apply for APSPDCL JLM jobs is August 17, 2019.

Please note there are two recruitments being held - APEPDCL has announced energy assistant 2859 jobs while APSPDCL has announced 5107 energy assistant or Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies. So, out of the 7966 vacancies notified, 5107 are for in Southern Power Distribution Company of A.P. Limited or APSPDCL and 2859 are for Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited or APEPDCL.

www.apspdcl.in/

APSPDCL notification for Junior Line Man jobs download in pdf: Click Here

How to fill-up APSPDCL JLM form online: CLick Here

Requirement for APEPDCL JLM Recruitment is that the candidate should be 10th class passed with ITI qualification.Candidate must possess ITI Qualification in Electrical or Wireman Trade (Or) Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR) and Electrical Wiring & Contracting (EWC) / Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW & SEA) from a recognized Institution/Board.

Direct link to apply for APSPDCL recruitment for energy assistant or Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies: Click Here

How to apply for APSPDCL Junior Lineman jobs:

Visit www.apspdcl.in/careers.html

On this page there are two links, one to down load notification and other to apply.

Click on "Energy Assistant (JLM Grade-II) Application 2019".

Here click on, " Fill Application Form ONLINE "

" Fill up this form

Make online payment

Submit

APSPDCL JLM Recruitment 2019- Important dates

Important events and dates:

Online application and fee payment process - 02.08.2019

The last date for online application and fee payment - 17.08.2019

Call letters to candidates - 25.08.2019 to 31.08.2019

Certification verification, Pole climbing, meter reading, cycling tests - 03.09.2019 to 31.08.2019

Candidate selection - 15.09.2019

Issue of Appointment letters - 16.09.2019