APEPDCL recruitment 2019: 2859 APEPDCL Energy Assistant jobs announced; APEPDCL notification, how to

Amaravati, Aug 04: APEPDCL Recruitment 2019 is underway and around 2859 APEPDCL JLM or Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies have been announced on Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P Limited or APEPDCL official website. Download APEPDCL notification in pdf for APEPDCL energy assistant or Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies by clicking on the link given below. These vacancies are essential ITI jobs. Last date to apply for APEPDCL JLM/APEPDCL energy assistant jobs is August 17, 2019.

Please note there are two recruitment being held - APEPDCL has announced energy assistant 2859 jobs while APSPDCL has announced 5107 energy assistant or Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies. So, out of the 7966 vacancies notified, 5107 are for in Southern Power Distribution Company of A.P. Limited or APSPDCL and 2859 are for Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited or APEPDCL.

Candidates can apply online on APEPDCL Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited or APEPDCL official website www.apeasternpower.com/.

APEPDCL Junior Lineman salary, eligibility; APEPDCL recruitment process

Requirement for APEPDCL JLM Recruitment is that the candidate should be 10th class passed with ITI qualification.Candidate must possess ITI Qualification in Electrical or Wireman Trade (Or) Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR) and Electrical Wiring & Contracting (EWC) / Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW & SEA) from a recognized Institution/Board.

APEPDCL notification for energy assistant or Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies: Click Here

Direct link apply for APEPDCL energy assistant jobs: http://117.206.84.11/jlm/

APEPDCL JLM recruitment information: Click Here [http://59.144.184.105/JLM19/]

How to apply for APEPDCL JLM or energy assistant jobs:

Visit www.apeasternpower.com

Click on Careers.

Now click on current openings.

Click on "Energy Assistant Recruitment-2019" [http://59.144.184.105/JLM19]

This is the link to fill up the form - http://59.144.184.105/jlm/

Make payment

Submit

APEPDCL JLM or energy assistant jobs- Important dates:

Online application and fee payment process - August 2, 2019

The last date for online application and fee payment - August 17,2019

Call letters to candidates - August 25 to August 31, 2019

Certification verification, Pole climbing, meter reading, cycling tests - September 03, 2019 to September 31, 2019

Candidate selection - 15.09.2019

Issue of Appointment letters - 16.09.2019