    APEPDCL recruitment 2019: 2859 APEPDCL Energy Assistant jobs announced; APEPDCL notification, how to

    By Vishal S
    |

    Amaravati, Aug 04: APEPDCL Recruitment 2019 is underway and around 2859 APEPDCL JLM or Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies have been announced on Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P Limited or APEPDCL official website. Download APEPDCL notification in pdf for APEPDCL energy assistant or Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies by clicking on the link given below. These vacancies are essential ITI jobs. Last date to apply for APEPDCL JLM/APEPDCL energy assistant jobs is August 17, 2019.

    Please note there are two recruitment being held - APEPDCL has announced energy assistant 2859 jobs while APSPDCL has announced 5107 energy assistant or Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies. So, out of the 7966 vacancies notified, 5107 are for in Southern Power Distribution Company of A.P. Limited or APSPDCL and 2859 are for Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited or APEPDCL.

    Candidates can apply online on APEPDCL Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited or APEPDCL official website www.apeasternpower.com/.

    APEPDCL Junior Lineman salary, eligibility; APEPDCL recruitment process

    Requirement for APEPDCL JLM Recruitment is that the candidate should be 10th class passed with ITI qualification.Candidate must possess ITI Qualification in Electrical or Wireman Trade (Or) Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR) and Electrical Wiring & Contracting (EWC) / Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW & SEA) from a recognized Institution/Board.

    APEPDCL notification for energy assistant or Junior Lineman Gr. II vacancies: Click Here

    Direct link apply for APEPDCL energy assistant jobs: http://117.206.84.11/jlm/

    APEPDCL JLM recruitment information: Click Here [http://59.144.184.105/JLM19/]

    How to apply for APEPDCL JLM or energy assistant jobs:

    • Visit www.apeasternpower.com
    • Click on Careers.
    • Now click on current openings.
    • Click on "Energy Assistant Recruitment-2019" [http://59.144.184.105/JLM19]
    • This is the link to fill up the form - http://59.144.184.105/jlm/
    • Make payment
    • Submit

    APEPDCL JLM or energy assistant jobs- Important dates:

    • Online application and fee payment process - August 2, 2019
    • The last date for online application and fee payment - August 17,2019
    • Call letters to candidates - August 25 to August 31, 2019
    • Certification verification, Pole climbing, meter reading, cycling tests - September 03, 2019 to September 31, 2019
    • Candidate selection - 15.09.2019
    • Issue of Appointment letters - 16.09.2019

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 6:52 [IST]
