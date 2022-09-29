Over 50,000 locals throng routes as PM Modi holds roadshows in Surat, Bhavnagar

Ahmedabad

oi-PTI

Bhavnagar, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, held a roadshow in Bhavnagar city on Thursday before addressing a mega public rally.

In the morning, PM Modi held a roadshow in Surat and also addressed a gathering there. After that, he reached Bhavnagar city and led a roadshow for two kms, from Women's College circle till Jawahar Maidan, where he will address people after launching projects worth Rs 6,000 crore.

Officials said that nearly 50,000 people had gathered along the roadshow route in Bhavnagar to greet the prime minister, who reciprocated by waving at them. Women showered rose petals on Modi's car.

The local administration had erected stages at several places along the route, where artistes performed folk dance to welcome Modi.

Fact Check: Rahul Gandhi’s popularity didn’t surpass that of PM Modi after Bharat Jodo Yatra

Some of the major projects which will be launched in Bhavnagar include world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are slated to be held by the end of this year.