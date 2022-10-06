YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Newly launched Vande Bharat train damaged after hitting buffalo herd in Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Oct 06: The recently launched Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express was damaged after it collided with a herd of buffaloes in Gujarat on Thursday.

    The incident occurred at around 11:15 am when some buffaloes came in front of the moving train between Batwa and Maninagar stations.

    Vande Bharat Express train, running between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar, suffers damages after a collision with a herd of buffaloes, on the railway line between the Gairatpur and Vatva station, in Ahmedabad
    Vande Bharat Express train, running between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar, suffers damages after a collision with a herd of buffaloes, on the railway line between the Gairatpur and Vatva station, in Ahmedabad.PTI Photo

    "Vande Bharat Express running b/w Mumbai Central to Gurajat's Gandhinagar met with an accident after a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line at around 11.15 am between Vatva station to Maninagar. The accident damaged the front part of the engine," said Western Railway Sr PRO, JK Jayant.

    PM Modi buys first ticket of Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat train | See picsPM Modi buys first ticket of Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat train | See pics

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station on Friday.

    This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country. The other two run between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

    The new Vande Bharat train with 16 coaches will run between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital stations 6 days a week, except on Sundays.

    Passengers will have to pay Rs 2,505 in the executive class and Rs 1,385 to travel in the chair class.

    Mumbai to Gandhinagar: PM Modi flags off swanky Vande Bharat train, takes a ride too! (Pics Inside)Mumbai to Gandhinagar: PM Modi flags off swanky Vande Bharat train, takes a ride too! (Pics Inside)

    To reach Ahmedabad from Mumbai Central, Vande Bharat Express will take 5.25 hours.

    Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

    Comments

    More ahmedabad News  

    Read more about:

    indian railways gujarat damage

    Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 16:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X