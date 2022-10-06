Newly launched Vande Bharat train damaged after hitting buffalo herd in Gujarat

Viral video: Cops beat up suspects by holding them against electric pole

Ahmedabad, Oct 06: The recently launched Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express was damaged after it collided with a herd of buffaloes in Gujarat on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 11:15 am when some buffaloes came in front of the moving train between Batwa and Maninagar stations.

"Vande Bharat Express running b/w Mumbai Central to Gurajat's Gandhinagar met with an accident after a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line at around 11.15 am between Vatva station to Maninagar. The accident damaged the front part of the engine," said Western Railway Sr PRO, JK Jayant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station on Friday.

This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country. The other two run between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The new Vande Bharat train with 16 coaches will run between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital stations 6 days a week, except on Sundays.

Passengers will have to pay Rs 2,505 in the executive class and Rs 1,385 to travel in the chair class.

To reach Ahmedabad from Mumbai Central, Vande Bharat Express will take 5.25 hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 16:56 [IST]