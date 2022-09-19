YouTube
  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Gujarat polls: Preparedness reviewed by EC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Sep 19: A team of the Election Commission of India held a series of meetings with Gujarat director general of police, chief secretary and other senior officials during its three-day visit to review the situation in the state for the Assembly polls.

    Elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due later this year.
    A team of nine senior officials appointed by the ECI visited Ahmedabad between Friday and Sunday and reviewed preparations for the state elections, a government release said, news agency PTI reported.

    Gujarat polls: Preparedness reviewed by EC
    A team of the Election Commission of India held a series of meetings to review the situation in the state for the Assembly polls

    On Saturday and Sunday, the ECI team held a review meeting with Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Bharathi on poll preparedness in the presence of district election officers, commissioners and superintendents of police.

    They discussed in detail various topics related to voters' roll and special summary revision, electronic voting machine (EVM/VVPAT), minimum facilities at polling stations, manpower, transportation, law and order, security, training and capacity building, the release said.

    After a tiff with Gujarat cops, Kejriwal gets 5 autos as 'gift' from BJPAfter a tiff with Gujarat cops, Kejriwal gets 5 autos as 'gift' from BJP

    Detailed discussions were held with nodal officers and representatives of various enforcement agencies such as the Income Tax, Excise, Reserve Bank of India, Department of Revenue Intelligence and Narcotics Control Bureau, it said.

    "A meeting was also held with secretaries of various state government departments, including home, school education, electricity, telecommunication, road and transport, health and family welfare, excise and revenue," it said.

    Later, a meeting was also held with the state chief secretary and the director general of police to discuss various issues related to the upcoming elections as well as the feedback received from the CEO, state police nodal officer, other senior officials and enforcement agencies for smooth conduct of the elections, the release added.

    Comments

    More ahmedabad News  

    Read more about:

    election commission of india chief secretary review assembly polls

    Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X