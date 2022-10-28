YouTube
    Gujarat: Mahendrasinh Vaghela quits BJP, rejoins Congress

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Oct 28: Mahendrasinh Vaghela, son of former Gujarat politician Shankersinh Vaghela, has quit the BJP and joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders on Friday and said that he never liked the "politics of hate" in the saffron party.

    At the press meet, Vaghela, who had quit Congress in 2017 along with his father and joined the BJP, said that he was never "comfortable" in the BJP. "I want to fight against politics of hate. I was never comfortable in the BJP. Although I had joined the BJP, in the last five years I never participated in any of the party's functions, events or programmes. Now I am back in the Congress, and will work for the party," IANS quoted him as saying.

    Mahendrasinh Vaghela, son of former Gujarat politician Shankersinh Vaghela, has quit the BJP and joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders
    Mahendrasinh Vaghela, son of former Gujarat politician Shankersinh Vaghela, has quit the BJP and joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders. Image courtesy: ANI

    Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakor welcomed Mahendrasinh Vaghela into the party at the state unit office.

    Vaghela claimed that that neither he has kept demands before the Congress nor the party has promised him anything. According to him, he will take up whatever assignment is given to him by the party.

    Vaghela went on to say that he has worked for the grand old party for almost 27 years and will gel well with Congress leaders once again.

    Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 14:52 [IST]
