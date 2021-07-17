Gujarat Board GSHSEB Result 2021 declared: How to check through SMS

Curfew in Ahmedabad extended till 6am on May 21; Night curfew to continue in 36 cities for another 3 days

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, July 17: The Gujarat Board GSHSEB Result 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The result for the Science Stream was declared today and schools can use their index numbers and passwords to access the final marks of the students. The board had cancelled the class 12 results owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

GSHSEB had framed its own evaluation policy and following the recommendation by the committee of 11 educationists, it was decided to evaluate the students on the basis of the Class 10, 11 and 12 results in the 50:25:25 ratio respectively.

As per the evaluation criteria, the highest weightage of 50 marks was given to Class 10 board results and 25 each to the internal unit tests of Class 11 and 12. The results are available on gseb.org.

How to check Gujarat Board GSHSEB Result 2021 through SMS:

Type a message : GJ12SSeat_Number

Send this SMS to 58888111

You result will be sent as an SMS on the same number.