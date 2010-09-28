New Delhi, Sep 28: With the crucial Ayodhya verdict set to be delivered on Thursday, Sep 30, all states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, have been put on high security alert.

The central government issued an advisory on Tuesday, Sep 28 after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court to give its verdict on the Ram Temple-Babri Masjid title suit.

States have been asked to strictly enforce security measures in sensitive locations, in addition to which, local administrations have been asked to activate peace committees of Hindus and Muslims.

The latest advisory comes even as a large number of police personnel remain deployed across the country for over ten days. In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 170,000 security personnel, including 160,000 state policemen and 10,000 central forces men, have been deployed.

The country has been on alert over the past week as the High Court was expected to deliver the verdict on Sep 24. However, on the eve of the judgement, the Supreme Court had stayed the verdict on a deferment petition.

OneIndia News