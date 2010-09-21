  • search

Babri verdict: Judges divided over 'defer' order

By
    Lucknow, Sep 21: Dharam Veer Sharma, one of the judges, who will pronounce the Babri verdict on Sep 24, claimed that he wasn't consulted when then three judge bench gave the "defer" order on Sep 17.

    Babri verdict: Judges divided over defer order

    "I am sorry to state that at the time of the passing of the order, I was not consulted. Otherwise, I would have given my views to the honourable brother judges," said Sharma.

    Expressing annoyance over the decision of rejecting the plea for deferring the Ayodhya verdict, he also claimed that there are enough reasons to expect an amicable settlement to the Babri dispute.

    However, constitutional lawyer PP Rao questioned, "Why did the judge concerned not disclose this at the time of the pronouncement of the order on Friday (Sep 17)?"

    ayodhya babri masjid uttar pradesh

