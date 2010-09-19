New Delhi, Sep 19: Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, the central government has asked state governments to deploy police and paramilitary forces in communally sensitive areas.

A three-judge special bench of the Allahabad High Court will announce the Ayodhya verdict on Friday, Sep 24. The government asked different disputing parties to keep peace and to obey the judgement.

"Prevention is better than cure. That is why the centre has appealed for peace and suggested the formation of peace committees of Hindus and Muslims," said a government official.

The home ministry has asked all states and union territories to give topmost priority to maintaining law and order as the judgement has the potential to evoke sharp reactions. The home ministry also prepared a contingency security plan to meet the situation. It has asked central paramilitary forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), to be ready for any sudden deployment.

"Security forces will be available to reach any part of the country if the need arises. But the government is trying to involve socio-religious organisations and public leaders to avoid any such situation," said a home ministry official.

About 160,000 state police personnel, 4,400 CRPF troopers, and 3,300 RAF personnel are deployed in Uttar Pradesh and another 3,300 CRPF personnel are protecting the Ayodhya temple-mosque site and other religious locations.

OneIndia News