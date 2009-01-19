YouTube
    BSF nabs 5 Bangladeshis near Indo-Pak border

    By Staff
    Jammu, Jan 19: Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested along the Indo-Pak border in Samba district of Jammu Kashmir on Monday, Jan 19 by the Border Security Force (BSF) when they were trying to go to Pakistan.

    Police said, a group of five people were trying to cross over to neighbouring Pakistan via International Border (IB) near the border fencing when troops of 142 battalion of BSF questioned. They were arrested near the Makwal Border Out Post (BOP) in Samba. BSF officials are interrogating them after which the infiltrators will be handed over to police. More details are awaited.

    OneIndia News (With inputs from Agencies)

    bangladesh border security force infiltration international border pakistan jammu and kashmir

