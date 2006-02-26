Yamuna water in Delhi not suitable for drinking; CPCB

News

oi-Staff

By Staff

New Delhi, Feb 26 (UNI) According to Central Pollution Control Board the quality of water in Yamuna river's stretch in the capital is not suitable for drinking even after treatment and disinfection.

As per CPCB's best use classification ,the quality of water in the river in the stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla was class E, which meant the water was only suitable for irrigation, industrial cooling and controlled waste disposal, sources said.

However, the quality of water as it entered the city at Palla till Wazirabad, from where industrial activity and dense settlements began, was classed C, indicating it was suitable for drinking after conventional treatment and disinfection.

Denying any report finding the river water poisonous, sources did confirm one saying that 53 water birds had died in Okhla Bird Sanctuary this February.

To prevent the growing water pollution in Yamuna, the centre started the Yamuna Action Plan project (Phase II) from December 1, 2004, at a cost of Rs 624 crore. It was being implemented in the national capital as also upper riparian state of Haryana and downstream Uttar Pradesh.

Setting up Sewage Treatment Plants and replacing old trunk sewer lines were the major works to be implemented in Delhi under the project.

STPs with capacity of handling 135 million litres per day (mld) capacity would be installed while more than 30 km of trunk sewers would be rehabilitated under the plan.

Cost of works under YAP II was being shared between the central and state governments in the ratio 85:15, and according to which Delhi's share came to Rs 387.17 crore. The project was scheduled to be completed in September 2008, well before the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

In addition to the Yamuna Action Plan, Delhi government has also taken up large scale sewerage and sewage treatment, along with some non-sewerage cleanliness works from its own plan fund.

However, out of 135 urban villages in the city only 105 had sewerage facilities till now while there were over 200 rural villages in the capital that did not have sewerage system.

Meanwhile, the state government said it was maintaining strict vigil to ensure that there was no mining activity in its green belt, the Ridge, which was an extension of the old Aravali mountains.

Joint patrolling was being done by the forest department and the police. The forest department had also hired the services of ex-servicemen as well as Eco Task Force/Territorial Army to ensure protection of the Bhatti mines area.

