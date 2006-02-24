Bajaj Auto sales crosses 2 mn mark; new bike launch in offing

New Delhi, Feb 22 (UNI) Leading manufacturers of two and three wheelers Bajaj Auto Ltd today announced that the company has crossed the two-million vehicle sales figure, a growth of 24 per cent on year-on-year basis, on the back of motorcycle sales.

Bajaj Auto expects to close the year with 2.2 million vehicle sales compared to 1.6 million in 2004-05, a release here said.

"With new products with innovative technology as the backbone and the new 4-pronged retail network, we hope to maintain the same pace of growth in fiscal 2006-07, as this year and add to market share across categories," Mr S Sridhar, VP (Sales&Marketing) said.

To maintain the growth momentum, Bajaj plans to introduce a new bike in the value segment in the coming quarter. This will be followed by four new products launch in both the ungeared scooters and the motorcycle category in fiscal 2006-07 by expanding manufacturing facility soon, the release said.

