  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bajaj Auto sales crosses 2 mn mark; new bike launch in offing

    By Staff
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22 (UNI) Leading manufacturers of two and three wheelers Bajaj Auto Ltd today announced that the company has crossed the two-million vehicle sales figure, a growth of 24 per cent on year-on-year basis, on the back of motorcycle sales.

    Bajaj Auto expects to close the year with 2.2 million vehicle sales compared to 1.6 million in 2004-05, a release here said.

    "With new products with innovative technology as the backbone and the new 4-pronged retail network, we hope to maintain the same pace of growth in fiscal 2006-07, as this year and add to market share across categories," Mr S Sridhar, VP (Sales&Marketing) said.

    To maintain the growth momentum, Bajaj plans to introduce a new bike in the value segment in the coming quarter. This will be followed by four new products launch in both the ungeared scooters and the motorcycle category in fiscal 2006-07 by expanding manufacturing facility soon, the release said.

    UNI SD RA PC1933

    More BAJAJ AUTO News

    Read more about:

    bajaj auto bike

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue