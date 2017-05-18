'Plant trees instead of building me a memorial,' Anil Dave's last wishes

Union Minister Anil Madhav Dave proved to be an environmentalist until his last breath. The deceased minister sought for a simple cremation and asked people to plant trees and clean lakes in his memory. The four-line letter with the minister's handwriting expressing his last wish and will is going viral.

Anil Madhav Dave has asked for his last rites to be conducted on the banks of Narmada. The minister who is known for his efforts for conservation of the river wanted his last rites to be conducted in Bhadrabhan. The letter also shows the minister seeking a simple cremation in the Vedic style. He has requested that no hype be created over his cremation.

In his final pleas, Anil Dave asked those close to him not to build memorials or statues for him or organise programs in his memory. Instead, he said that those who really want to remember him should plant trees, clean lakes and rivers. Dave has asked for people not to invoke his name for any environment-friendly initiatives that are undertaken in his memory.

The junior minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet is remembered for his efforts to revive the Narmada river. He was the founder of Narmada Samagra, a non-profit organisation which works on conservation of the Narmada and its catchment areas through various activities and events. He had pushed for chemical-free farming along the river to avoid damage to the river. He was appreciated for many environmental and restoration activities.

OneIndia News