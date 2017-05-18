Union Minister Anil Dave dies, devoted public servant says PM

Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave on Thursday passed away. He was 60. According to official sources, Dave had not been keeping well for the last few months. He complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away.

Dave was born on 6 July 1956 in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. He did his M. Com at Gujarati College in Indore.

He joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and was working for conservation of the Narmada River. He was a Member of Parliament, representing Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha since 2009.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to Twitter and offered his condolonces after the demise Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave. Modi said,''I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss.''

Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

He further said that Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment.

Also, Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed shock over the demise Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave.

Shocked and extremely sad to know the sudden demise of my colleague Sri Anil Madhav Dave ,Environment Minister.My heartfelt condolences. pic.twitter.com/mwj982iNsN — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 18, 2017

