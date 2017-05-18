National flag to fly at half-mast for Anil Dave

New Delhi, May 18: The national flag will fly at half-mast across the country on Thursday following the death of Minister of State for Environment Anil Madhav Dave.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Centre has decided that the national flag will fly at half-mast today in Delhi and all state or union territories capitals on all the buildings where it is flown regularly and on the day of the funeral," an official statement said.

Dave passed away at his official residence here. According to official sources, Dave had not been keeping well for the last few months. He complained of uneasiness at his home this morning. Dave was born on 6 July 1956 in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. He did his M. Com at Gujarati College in Indore.

IANS