YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Visakhapatnam Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    9-day 'Brahmotsavam' in Tirumala to begin on Sep 27

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tirupati, Sept 13: The much awaited and revered 9-day annual 'brahmotsavam' of Lord Venkateswara at the ancient hill-shrine at Tirumala, is all set to begin on September 27 and after a gap of two years, the devotees too would be allowed to be part of the festivities.

    Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that is in-charge of the temple administration, has decided to allow devotees to take part in the 'Navaratri' festivities on the hill after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official told PTI.

    9-day Brahmotsavam in Tirumala to begin on Sep 27

    SC seeks reply of TTD on plea alleging observance of 'irregular’ rituals in Lord Balaji templeSC seeks reply of TTD on plea alleging observance of 'irregular’ rituals in Lord Balaji temple

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who has been observing the age-old custom on behalf of the government, would hand over a set of silk cloth to the high priests of the hill temple at the beginning of the 9-day festival, he said. Elaborate arrangements were being made for the festivities.

    Comments

    More visakhapatnam News  

    Read more about:

    tirumala ttd

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X