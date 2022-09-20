YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Vadodara Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kejriwal greeted with 'Modi' chants at Gujarat airport [Viral video]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Vadodara, Sep 20: Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was in for a huge shock at Vadodara airport today. In a now viral video, one can see that as Delhi Chief Minister arrived at the airport, he was welcomed with 'Modi-Modi' chants from around him.

    Kejriwal greeted with Modi chants at Gujarat airport [Viral video]
    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

    In the video shared by news agency ANI, the Delhi CM is being greeted by 'Modi-Modi' chants at Vadodara airport. Soon the supporters of the AAP convener started chanting 'Kejriwal-Kejriwal' as he leaves the airport. The clip has now gone viral.

    With Raghav Chadha at helm, can AAP do a repeat of Punjab in Gujarat?With Raghav Chadha at helm, can AAP do a repeat of Punjab in Gujarat?

    Kejriwal is in Vadodara to address a town hall meeting as part of the campaign to reach out to various sections of society ahead of the elections.

    Meanwhile, Kejriwal has promised to implement the old pension scheme for government employees in Gujarat like in Punjab if his party is voted to power in the assembly elections, which are due in December this year.

    Kejriwal said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued an order considering the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the AAP-ruled state. "Government employees in Gujarat have taken to the streets in large numbers. Their main demand is the implementation of the old pension scheme. I guarantee them that when AAP forms a government, we will implement the OPS in Gujarat," PTI quoted him as saying.

    Video of Kabaddi players being served food kept in toilet goes viral; Minister promises actionVideo of Kabaddi players being served food kept in toilet goes viral; Minister promises action

    "Like Punjab, we will implement OPS in Gujarat," the Delhi chief minister said. Kejriwal asked the protesting employees of the state government to continue their struggle. "If this (BJP) government does it (implement the OPS), then fine. If not, then we will implement it when the incumbent government changes after two months," he said.

    Kejriwal said state employees play a big role in electing or defeating a government. He urged them to promote AAP and work to dethrone the BJP government, which has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years.

    The Delhi CM has been visiting Gujarat frequently and holding campaigns ahead of the Assembly elections which will be held later this year.

    Last week, he had interaction with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and other people.

    Comments

    More vadodara News  

    Read more about:

    viral news arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X