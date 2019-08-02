Which lottery is best in Kerala: Day wise draws, with prize structure

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 02: Which lottery is best in Kerala. There are several lottery results that are declared all through the week and occasionally there are bumper draws as well.

Here we will list the bet lottery in Kerala based on the prize money:

Pournami: 1st prize, Rs 70 lakh, 2nd, Rs 5 lakh, 3rd Rs, 2 lakh.

Draw day: Sunday

Ticket prize: Rs 30

Win Win: 1st prize, Rs 65 lakh, 2nd, Rs 10 lakh, 3rd Rs, 1 lakh.

Draw day: Monday

Ticket prize: Rs 30

Sthree Sakthi:

1st prize, Rs 60 lakh, 2nd, Rs 50 lakh, 3rd Rs, 5,000

Draw day: Tuesday

Ticket prize: Rs 30

Akshaya:

1st prize, Rs 60 lakh, 2nd, Rs 5 lakh, 3rd Rs, 1 lakh.

Draw day: Wednesday

Ticket prize: Rs 30

Karunya Plus:

1st prize, Rs 80 lakh, 2nd, Rs 5 lakh, 3rd Rs, 1 lakh.

Draw day: Thursday

Ticket prize: Rs 40

Nirmal:

1st prize, Rs 60 lakh, 2nd, Rs 5 lakh, 3rd Rs, 1 lakh.

Draw day: Friday

Ticket prize: Rs 30

Karunya:

1st prize, Rs 80 lakh, 2nd, Rs 10 lakh, 3rd Rs, 1 lakh.

Draw day: Saturday

Ticket prize: Rs 40

Note: there is a consolation prizes of Rs 8,000 for all lotteries