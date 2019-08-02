Which lottery is best in Kerala: Day wise draws, with prize structure

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 02: Which lottery is best in Kerala. There are several lottery results that are declared all through the week and occasionally there are bumper draws as well.

    Here we will list the bet lottery in Kerala based on the prize money:

    Pournami: 1st prize, Rs 70 lakh, 2nd, Rs 5 lakh, 3rd Rs, 2 lakh.

    Draw day: Sunday

    Ticket prize: Rs 30

    Win Win: 1st prize, Rs 65 lakh, 2nd, Rs 10 lakh, 3rd Rs, 1 lakh.

    Draw day: Monday

    Ticket prize: Rs 30

    Sthree Sakthi:

    1st prize, Rs 60 lakh, 2nd, Rs 50 lakh, 3rd Rs, 5,000

    Draw day: Tuesday

    Ticket prize: Rs 30

    Akshaya:

    1st prize, Rs 60 lakh, 2nd, Rs 5 lakh, 3rd Rs, 1 lakh.

    Draw day: Wednesday

    Ticket prize: Rs 30

    Karunya Plus:

    1st prize, Rs 80 lakh, 2nd, Rs 5 lakh, 3rd Rs, 1 lakh.

    Draw day: Thursday

    Ticket prize: Rs 40

    Nirmal:

    1st prize, Rs 60 lakh, 2nd, Rs 5 lakh, 3rd Rs, 1 lakh.

    Draw day: Friday

    Ticket prize: Rs 30

    Karunya:

    1st prize, Rs 80 lakh, 2nd, Rs 10 lakh, 3rd Rs, 1 lakh.

    Draw day: Saturday

    Ticket prize: Rs 40

    Note: there is a consolation prizes of Rs 8,000 for all lotteries

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
