Kerala TET result 2020 declared: Here is how you check

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 18: The Kerala TET result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Result 2020 was released by the Kerala Pareekshabhavan. Below we are providing the candidates the direct link to download the result and also a step-by-step guide on how to download the results. The Kerala Pareekshabhavan had conducted the Kerala TET 2020 examination on January 9 and 17 2021. The results are available on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Direct link to download Kerala TET result 2020: https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/result_december_2020/

How to download Kerala TET result 2020:

Go to https://ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link "KTET DECEMBER 2020 RESULT PUBLISHED"

A new page will open

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout