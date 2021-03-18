YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala TET result 2020 declared: Here is how you check

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 18: The Kerala TET result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Kerala TET result 2020 declared: Here is how you check

    The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Result 2020 was released by the Kerala Pareekshabhavan. Below we are providing the candidates the direct link to download the result and also a step-by-step guide on how to download the results. The Kerala Pareekshabhavan had conducted the Kerala TET 2020 examination on January 9 and 17 2021. The results are available on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

    Direct link to download Kerala TET result 2020: https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/result_december_2020/

    How to download Kerala TET result 2020:

    • Go to https://ktet.kerala.gov.in
    • Click on the link "KTET DECEMBER 2020 RESULT PUBLISHED"
    • A new page will open
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    kerala

    Story first published: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 10:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X