Kerala tables Bill to replace Governor as Chancellor of universities

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Nitesh Jha

Kerala Law Minister said the Governor's continued appointment as Chancellor of universities is a hindrance to the institutions' ability to operate freely and openly

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 08: Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on Wednesday tabled the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the state Assembly to replace the Governor from the post of Chancellor in the universities of Kerala.

The Opposition leaders protested against the Bill and said that it is against the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules and the Supreme Court verdict. In reference to the Finance Memorandum, the Opposition said that there will be no additional financial burden from the consolidated funds of the state when these Bills become law and come into force is not factual.

While responding in the Assembly, Law Minister P Rajeev stated that the Opposition's concerns about the Bill are largely political in nature and do not concern the Bill's content.

"One point raised is if UGC guidelines and state law contradicts, then guidelines should stay. You have made a very dangerous political statement. My question is where does Congress, the political party stand on this? Article 254 says if there's a difference between a law made by the Parliament and a law made by the legislative assembly, the law made by the Parliament will prevail in the concurrent list," said the law minister according to an ANI report.

The minister further said, "What is subordinate legislation? It is legislation made by an authority other than a legislature. It's a dangerous interpretation that's seen today. If Congress is taking this stand, any issue under the concurrent list, any law passed by the Assembly can be modified and amended by the Central Government. Are you with that? Is the Opposition saying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should be the Chancellor?"

"Kerala Kalamandalam model is what the state government intends to bring in. The appointment of Mallika Sarabhai as Chancellor is enough proof of this," the Law Minister said.

The Law Minister also asked what is Congress' answer to the question of whether the Governor should be removed from the post of the Chancellor or not.

He asserted that the Governor's continued appointment as Chancellor of universities is a hindrance to the institution's ability to operate freely and openly.

According to the Bill introduced in the assembly, "The government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the field of science including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration as the Chancellor of the university."

The Chancellor is appointed for a five-year term, and the individual selected as Chancellor is eligible for reappointment for one or more periods. The Chancellor may resign his office by an intimation in writing to the government.

The Bill has been sent for the consideration of the subject committee.

(With inputs from ANI)

Story first published: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 15:54 [IST]