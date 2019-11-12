Kerala State Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-183 prize money

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12: The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-183 lottery result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 2,000, 1,000, 500 and 200. There is an 8th prize of Rs 100. The result once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/ kerala-lottery-result-08-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html.