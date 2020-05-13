Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Time Table 2020 released: Check new dates

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, May 13: The Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Time Table 2020 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exams, it may be recalled were postponed due to the lockdown. The new schedule says that the maths, physics and chemistry exams of Class 10 will be conducted on May 26, 27 and 28 respectively. The exams would be in the afternoon.

The higher secondary exams will be conducted from May 26 to 30, 2020. It would be held in the morning session.

Kerala SSC Time Table 2020:

Maths: May 26

Physics: May 27

Chemistry: May 28

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2020:

Entrepreneurship Development: May 26

Biology, Geology, Sanskrit Sastra, Electronics, Communicative English, Statistics, Part III Languages: May 27

Business Studies, Psychology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), Electronic Systems: May 28

History, Islamic History & Culture, Computer Application, Home Science, Computer Science: May 29

Mathematics, Political Science, Journalism: May 30

Kerala Plus One Time Table 2020:

Entrepreneurship Development: May 26 (FN)

Music, Accountancy, Geography, Social Work, Sankrit Sahithya: May 27 (FN)

Economics: May 28

Physics, Philosophy, Literature, Sociology: May 29

Chemistry, Gandhian Studies, Anthropology: May 30