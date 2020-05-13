Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Time Table 2020 released: Check new dates
Thiruvananthapuram, May 13: The Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Time Table 2020 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
The exams, it may be recalled were postponed due to the lockdown. The new schedule says that the maths, physics and chemistry exams of Class 10 will be conducted on May 26, 27 and 28 respectively. The exams would be in the afternoon.
The higher secondary exams will be conducted from May 26 to 30, 2020. It would be held in the morning session.
Kerala SSC Time Table 2020:
Maths: May 26
Physics: May 27
Chemistry: May 28
Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2020:
Entrepreneurship Development: May 26
Biology, Geology, Sanskrit Sastra, Electronics, Communicative English, Statistics, Part III Languages: May 27
Business Studies, Psychology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), Electronic Systems: May 28
History, Islamic History & Culture, Computer Application, Home Science, Computer Science: May 29
Mathematics, Political Science, Journalism: May 30
Kerala Plus One Time Table 2020:
Entrepreneurship Development: May 26 (FN)
Music, Accountancy, Geography, Social Work, Sankrit Sahithya: May 27 (FN)
Economics: May 28
Physics, Philosophy, Literature, Sociology: May 29
Chemistry, Gandhian Studies, Anthropology: May 30