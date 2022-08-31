YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kerala: Sleeper tickets for day-time travellers from Sep 1

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Aug 31: After two years, passengers, who are travelling during day time, can get sleeper class ticket in in mail and express trains. The Thiruvananthapuram railway division is set to resume the service from September 1.

    Kerala: Sleeper tickets for day-time travellers from Sep 1

    The passengers, who travel between 6 am and 9 pm, can buy the tickets from the unreserved ticket counters at the Thiruvananthapuram railway station.

    Revised meal rates on Indian trains as IRCTC scraps service charge on food itemsRevised meal rates on Indian trains as IRCTC scraps service charge on food items

    The service is being resumed in the trains travelling towards Mangaluru and Chennai and the Palakkad division is expected to follow suit soon. It has to be noted that the passenger should vacate the seat once the traveller with reserved ticket comes.

    This service existed before but it was discontinued during the COVID-19 crisis. With a heavy rush for tickets due to Onam festival, the authorities have taken the decision to sell vacant seats in the sleeper compartments for the day-time travellers.

    Onam is a 10-day-long harvest festival celebrated across Kerala. This year, Onam is celebrated from August 30 to September 8.

    Comments

    More thiruvananthapuram News  

    Read more about:

    kerala trains travellers

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X