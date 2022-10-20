Kerala man arrested for beating wife and filming the incident

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Nitesh Jha

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20: Kerala police arrested a 27-year-old man in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly beating his wife, filming the incident and circulating the video on social media.

The man, Dileep, was arrested when his wife registered a complaint against him with Malayankeezhu police, according to a report in India Today.

As per the report, Dileep beat up his wife as she was doing a job against his will. In the video, which he filmed, can be heard accepting that he beat up her and his wife says she was going for a job to repay the loan.

The video also shows that she was bleeding from her face. Dileep said at the end of the video that she will not go to work.

Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan turns 99

The woman filed a complaint after the incident and police arrested him.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 307 Section 307 (attempt to murder), 498 (A) ( Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 ( Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and others of the IPC.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:28 [IST]