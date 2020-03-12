Kerala LSS and USS Scholarship exam result 2020 declared

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 12: The Kerala LSS and USS Scholarship exam result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The board of public exams Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the LSS and USS scholarship exams for the class 4 and 7 exams. The results are available bpkerala.in.

How to check Kerala LSS and USS Scholarship exam result 2020:

Go to bpkerala.in

Open the relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout