Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-525 today lottery result: LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12: The Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-525 today lottery result will be declared today. The results, once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 30. The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 65 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 1,000, 500 and 100. The results once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/kerala-lottery-result-08-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html