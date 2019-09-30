Kerala Lottery Today Result: Check Win Win W-532 result LIVE, now
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30: The Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-532 Lottery Result has been declared today. The result is available on the official website.
The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results began at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
The first prize is Rs 65 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh lakh and Rs 1lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 1,000, 500 and 100.
Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-532 Winning Numbers
1st Prize-
Rs :6,500,000/-
WN 485759 (MALAPPURAM)
Consolation Prize- Rs. 8,000/-
WO 485759 WP 485759 WR 485759 WS 485759
WT 485759 WU 485759 WV 485759 WW 485759
WX 485759 WY 485759 WZ 485759
2nd Prize-Rs :1,000,000/-
WW 567742 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
3rd Prize-
Rs :100,000/-
WN 566809 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
WO 533937 (KOZHIKKODE)
WP 672783 (MALAPPURAM)
WR 287218 (KOLLAM)
WS 148466 (THRISSUR)
WT 538912 (ERNAKULAM)
WU 724308 (IDUKKI)
WV 402035 (ERNAKULAM)
WW 294109 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
WX 796074 (THRISSUR)
WY 587658 (PALAKKAD)
WZ 678915 (THRISSUR)
4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-
1242 1588 1825 2325 3700
4510 4526 5781 5867 6226
7235 8696
5th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-
1256 2673 2709 3072 3303
3629 4055 4320 5329 5557
5609 5816 6033 6205 6219
6232 6498 6957 7201 7347
7578 7655 7819 8279 8409
9053 9641 9665 9723 9755
6th Prize- Rs. 500/-
0136 0140 0621 0920 1036
1056 1496 1642 1778 2609
2655 2706 2814 2916 2933
3066 3087 3133 3177 3186
3557 4178 4441 4937 5079
5091 5119 5274 5324 5383
5496 5632 5834 5999 6115
6299 6397 6435 6545 6794
6807 6909 7006 7183 7503
7709 7988 8290 8303 8595
8618 8886 8932 8972 9172
9309 9606 9658 9872 9994
7th Prize- Rs. 100/-
0050 0529 0589 0657 0662
0812 0850 0888 0926 1160
1215 1222 1253 1334 1420
1569 1801 1862 1923 1998
2348 2420 2500 2512 2575
2612 2664 2815 2867 2877
2957 3036 3070 3105 3229
3416 3435 3484 3511 3560
3633 3796 3819 3827 3836
3985 4060 4233 4247 4340
4439 4509 4611 4749 4832
4847 4936 4972 5068 5086
5154 5257 5300 5323 5345
5348 5472 5635 5701 5772
5932 6150 6301 6303 6372
6430 6469 6694 6812 6898
6918 6973 7078 7135 7162
7188 7214 7388 7491 7560
7868 7878 8015 8045 8233
8345 8515 8846 9003 9010
9134 9283 9391 9437 9507
9728 9854 9979