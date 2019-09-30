Kerala Lottery Today Result: Check Win Win W-532 result LIVE, now

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30: The Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-532 Lottery Result has been declared today. The result is available on the official website.

The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results began at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 65 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh lakh and Rs 1lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 1,000, 500 and 100.

Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-532 Winning Numbers

1st Prize-

Rs :6,500,000/-

WN 485759 (MALAPPURAM)

Consolation Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

WO 485759 WP 485759 WR 485759 WS 485759

WT 485759 WU 485759 WV 485759 WW 485759

WX 485759 WY 485759 WZ 485759

2nd Prize-Rs :1,000,000/-

WW 567742 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Prize-

Rs :100,000/-

WN 566809 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

WO 533937 (KOZHIKKODE)

WP 672783 (MALAPPURAM)

WR 287218 (KOLLAM)

WS 148466 (THRISSUR)

WT 538912 (ERNAKULAM)

WU 724308 (IDUKKI)

WV 402035 (ERNAKULAM)

WW 294109 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

WX 796074 (THRISSUR)

WY 587658 (PALAKKAD)

WZ 678915 (THRISSUR)

4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-

1242 1588 1825 2325 3700

4510 4526 5781 5867 6226

7235 8696

5th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-

1256 2673 2709 3072 3303

3629 4055 4320 5329 5557

5609 5816 6033 6205 6219

6232 6498 6957 7201 7347

7578 7655 7819 8279 8409

9053 9641 9665 9723 9755

6th Prize- Rs. 500/-

0136 0140 0621 0920 1036

1056 1496 1642 1778 2609

2655 2706 2814 2916 2933

3066 3087 3133 3177 3186

3557 4178 4441 4937 5079

5091 5119 5274 5324 5383

5496 5632 5834 5999 6115

6299 6397 6435 6545 6794

6807 6909 7006 7183 7503

7709 7988 8290 8303 8595

8618 8886 8932 8972 9172

9309 9606 9658 9872 9994

7th Prize- Rs. 100/-

0050 0529 0589 0657 0662

0812 0850 0888 0926 1160

1215 1222 1253 1334 1420

1569 1801 1862 1923 1998

2348 2420 2500 2512 2575

2612 2664 2815 2867 2877

2957 3036 3070 3105 3229

3416 3435 3484 3511 3560

3633 3796 3819 3827 3836

3985 4060 4233 4247 4340

4439 4509 4611 4749 4832

4847 4936 4972 5068 5086

5154 5257 5300 5323 5345

5348 5472 5635 5701 5772

5932 6150 6301 6303 6372

6430 6469 6694 6812 6898

6918 6973 7078 7135 7162

7188 7214 7388 7491 7560

7868 7878 8015 8045 8233

8345 8515 8846 9003 9010

9134 9283 9391 9437 9507

9728 9854 9979