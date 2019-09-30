  • search
    Kerala Lottery Today Result: Check Win Win W-532 result LIVE, now

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30: The Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-532 Lottery Result has been declared today. The result is available on the official website.

    The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results began at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Today Result: Check Win Win W-532 Guessing Numbers

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Kerala Lottery Today Result: Pournami RN-411 Lottery Result LIVE, now

    The first prize is Rs 65 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh lakh and Rs 1lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 1,000, 500 and 100. The result are available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/ kerala-lottery-result-08-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html

    Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-532 Winning Numbers

    1st Prize-

    Rs :6,500,000/-

    WN 485759 (MALAPPURAM)

    Consolation Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

    WO 485759 WP 485759 WR 485759 WS 485759

    WT 485759 WU 485759 WV 485759 WW 485759

    WX 485759 WY 485759 WZ 485759

    2nd Prize-Rs :1,000,000/-

    WW 567742 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

    3rd Prize-

    Rs :100,000/-

    WN 566809 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

    WO 533937 (KOZHIKKODE)

    WP 672783 (MALAPPURAM)

    WR 287218 (KOLLAM)

    WS 148466 (THRISSUR)

    WT 538912 (ERNAKULAM)

    WU 724308 (IDUKKI)

    WV 402035 (ERNAKULAM)

    WW 294109 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

    WX 796074 (THRISSUR)

    WY 587658 (PALAKKAD)

    WZ 678915 (THRISSUR)

    4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-

    1242 1588 1825 2325 3700

    4510 4526 5781 5867 6226

    7235 8696

    5th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-

    1256 2673 2709 3072 3303

    3629 4055 4320 5329 5557

    5609 5816 6033 6205 6219

    6232 6498 6957 7201 7347

    7578 7655 7819 8279 8409

    9053 9641 9665 9723 9755

    6th Prize- Rs. 500/-

    0136 0140 0621 0920 1036

    1056 1496 1642 1778 2609

    2655 2706 2814 2916 2933

    3066 3087 3133 3177 3186

    3557 4178 4441 4937 5079

    5091 5119 5274 5324 5383

    5496 5632 5834 5999 6115

    6299 6397 6435 6545 6794

    6807 6909 7006 7183 7503

    7709 7988 8290 8303 8595

    8618 8886 8932 8972 9172

    9309 9606 9658 9872 9994

    7th Prize- Rs. 100/-

    0050 0529 0589 0657 0662

    0812 0850 0888 0926 1160

    1215 1222 1253 1334 1420

    1569 1801 1862 1923 1998

    2348 2420 2500 2512 2575

    2612 2664 2815 2867 2877

    2957 3036 3070 3105 3229

    3416 3435 3484 3511 3560

    3633 3796 3819 3827 3836

    3985 4060 4233 4247 4340

    4439 4509 4611 4749 4832

    4847 4936 4972 5068 5086

    5154 5257 5300 5323 5345

    5348 5472 5635 5701 5772

    5932 6150 6301 6303 6372

    6430 6469 6694 6812 6898

    6918 6973 7078 7135 7162

    7188 7214 7388 7491 7560

    7868 7878 8015 8045 8233

    8345 8515 8846 9003 9010

    9134 9283 9391 9437 9507

    9728 9854 9979

