Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-157 today lottery result LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24: The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-157 today lottery result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs 5,000, 1,000, 500 and 100. The result once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2020/01/kerala-lottery-result-today.html.