Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to meet people from different sections of society

Cong fumes at Kerala govt's invitation to Amit Shah for watching boat race named after Nehru

Kerala: Govt employees to get Rs 4K as Onam bonus

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29: The Kerala government on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for the state sector employees in connection with the upcoming Onam festival.

Those government employees, who are not entitled for the bonus, would get Rs 2,750 as special festival allowance, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said.

The benefits and assistance would reach over 13 lakh employees and labourers working in the government sector, he said in a statement.

Service pensioners and employees under the contributory pension scheme would be paid a special festival allowance of Rs 1,000.

Kerala leader sparks controversy after calling girls, boys sitting together in classes against Indian culture

All the state sector employees would be entitled to a festival advance of Rs 20,000. Part-time and contingent staff would get the advance of Rs 6,000 on their salaries, the minister added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 16:24 [IST]