KEAM 2020 Rank List published

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24: The KEAM 2020 Rank List has been published The rank list is available on the official website.

The KEAM rank list 2020 is being released for candidates who appeared and qualified the entrance exam. The online submissions of the marks data for preparing for KEAM was recently opened from September 3 to 14.

Those candidates in the general category who scored below 10 have been disqualified by the authorities. The rank list prepared by calculating the average marks scores in the KEAM entrance test 2020 and class 12 board examinations.

The ratio is of 50:50 and this would mean that the equal weightage is being given to both scores. The rank list once released will be available on cee.kerala.gov.in.