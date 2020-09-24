YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KEAM 2020 Rank List published

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24: The KEAM 2020 Rank List has been published The rank list is available on the official website.

    KEAM 2020 Rank List update

    The KEAM rank list 2020 is being released for candidates who appeared and qualified the entrance exam. The online submissions of the marks data for preparing for KEAM was recently opened from September 3 to 14.

    Those candidates in the general category who scored below 10 have been disqualified by the authorities. The rank list prepared by calculating the average marks scores in the KEAM entrance test 2020 and class 12 board examinations.

    The ratio is of 50:50 and this would mean that the equal weightage is being given to both scores. The rank list once released will be available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    kerala

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X