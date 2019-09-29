  • search
Trending Mann Ki Baat Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to check Kerala VHSE 1st year improvement result 2019

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29: The Kerala VHSE 1st year improvement result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    How to check Kerala VHSE 1st year improvement result 2019

    The result was declared by the Kerala Examination Board. The exam it may be recalled was conducted in July 2019. Below we are providing you details on how you can download your result. The results are available on keralaresults.nic.in.

    How to check Kerala VHSE 1st Year Improvement result 2019:

    • Go to keralaresults.nic.in
    • Click on the result result
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    kerala results

    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue