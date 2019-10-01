Keep youself updated with latestThiruvananthapuram News
Direct link to check Kerala DHSE 2019 result
Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 01: The Kerala DHSE 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The exam was conducted by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala in the month of August 2019. Below we are providing you the direct link as well as the steps to check the results. The results are available on keralaresults.nic.in.
Direct link to check results: http://keralaresults.nic.in/dhsefyimp19ywg30/dhsefy_imprv.htm
How to check Kerala DHSE 2019 result:
- Go to keralaresults.nic.in
- Click o the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout