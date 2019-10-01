Direct link to check Kerala DHSE 2019 result

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 01: The Kerala DHSE 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala in the month of August 2019. Below we are providing you the direct link as well as the steps to check the results. The results are available on keralaresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check results: http://keralaresults.nic.in/dhsefyimp19ywg30/dhsefy_imprv.htm

How to check Kerala DHSE 2019 result:

Go to keralaresults.nic.in

Click o the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout