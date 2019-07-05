Direct link to check Calicut University Fourth Allotment Result

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, July 05: The Calicut University Fourth Allotment Result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The notification had earlier stated that the result would be declared on Thursday July 4. Another notification released late in the evening said that the result would be declared on July 5, today.

A Centralised Admission Process has been put in place to bring transparency in the admission process for the affiliated colleges. The results once declared will be available on cuoline.ac.in/ug.

How to check Calicut University Fourth Allotment Result:

Go to cuonline.ac.in/ug

Click on the fourth allotment result link

Login

Check allotment list

Download

Take a printout