Cochin University CAT application deadline extended

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 09: The Cochin University has extended the CAT application deadline. More details are available on the official website.

"Last date for submission of application for Common Admission Test for admission to various academic programmes of Cochin University of Science and Technology for the Academic year 2021-22 is extended upto April 15, 2021, with a late fee of Rs100. Applications are to be submitted online," the official notification read.

"There is no change in the pre-published deadline for registration in respect of MTech, MBA and PhD programmes," the notification also said.

The exams will be conducted on June 12, 13 and 14 2021 in a computer based test mode. To apply for Cochin University CAT go to admissions.cusat.ac.in.

How to apply for Cochin University CAT:

Go to admissions.cusat.ac.in

Click on registration link

Enter required details

Once registered a login will be provided

Login

Fill the application form and upload scanned documents

Pay the fee

Submit

Download

Take a printout