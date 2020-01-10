Keep youself updated with latestThiruvananthapuram News
Check TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019 here
Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10: The TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The result for all the six semesters has been announced. "Diploma Examination in Engineering / Technology/ Commercial Practice/Management (Revision 10 & Revision 15) held in Nov 2019 are published online on tekerala.org." However, it is also possible that the official website may not open immediately due to traffic," reads an official note. The results are available on tekerala.org.
How to download TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019:
- Go to tekerala.org
- Click on the result link
- Chose semester
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout