Check TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019 here

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10: The TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result for all the six semesters has been announced. "Diploma Examination in Engineering / Technology/ Commercial Practice/Management (Revision 10 & Revision 15) held in Nov 2019 are published online on tekerala.org." However, it is also possible that the official website may not open immediately due to traffic," reads an official note. The results are available on tekerala.org.

How to download TE Kerala Diploma Result 2019:

Go to tekerala.org

Click on the result link

Chose semester

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout