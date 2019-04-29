  • search
    Buy Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper ticket: Win Rs 5 crore

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 29: The Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper 2019 BR-67 lottery results will be declared next month. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The draw is being held on May 23 and the cost of the ticket is Rs 200. There are a total of 54 lakh tickets available and are in the series VB, IB, SB, HB, UB, KB.

    The first prize is Rs 5 crore and the second is Rs 10 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 1 lakh. The third prize is Rs 5 lakh and he 4th is Rs 1 lakh. The 5th prize is Rs 5,000 and the sixth is Rs 2,000. The 7th and 8th prizes are Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively.

    The ticket can be purchased at www.keralalotteryresult.net/2018/01/summer-bumper-prize-structure-2018-on-21-03-2018.html.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
