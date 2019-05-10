  • search
    Thane: 3 killed, 5 hospitalised after getting stuck in sewage treatment plant

    Thane, May 10: Three people were killed and five others were admitted to hospital after getting stuck in a sewage treatment plant in Dhokali on Friday.

    The deceased have been identified as-- Amit Puhal (20), Aman Badal (21), and Ajay Bumbak (24).

    While fve people were successfully rescued by the authorities. They were later admitted to the metro hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

    Karnataka: Fishes found dead on banks of Tunga River

    Earlier this week, a similar incident was reported from Delhi, where two labourers had died and three others were admitted to a hospital after they entered a septic tank at a house in northwest Delhi.

    Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:11 [IST]
