    Palghar: Two women rescued from flesh trade

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Palghar, Sep 14: Police have rescued two women and arrested a 50-year-old man who was allegedly pushing them into flesh trade in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

    Based on a tip-off, police raided a house in Kamla Park area on Monday and found the two women, aged 18 and 19, being forced into prostitution by the accused, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

    Palghar: Two women rescued from flesh trade
    Representational Image

    The police sent the two women to a shelter home and arrested the accused, he said.

    A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 16:11 [IST]
    X