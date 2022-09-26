Case against 2 defaulters who failed to pay back Rs 35 lakh joint loan

YouTube
    Thane, Sep 26: Police have registered a case against two persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly failing to repay their collective loan worth Rs 35.64 lakh taken from a private finance company, an official said on Monday.

    One of the accused, Sachin Vishwakarma, had taken a loan of Rs 18,39,000 for the renovation of his pharmacy shop and purchase of medicines, while the other accused, Pawankumar Shukla, had borrowed a sum of Rs 17,25,000 for his business, an official from Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan said.

    The finance company owner told the police that the two persons had taken the loans between January 2020 and November 11, 2021. When asked to repay the sum, they gave evasive replies, the official said quoting the complaint.

    Based on the complaint, the Kolsewadi police registered a case against the two persons on Sunday under sections for cheating and other relevant provisions, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

    X