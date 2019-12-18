  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    14-year-old girl raped by school teacher, 2 others in Thane

    By
    |

    Thane, Dec 18: A school teacher and two others were arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

    A Hill Line police station official identified the arrested persons as Ulhasnagar residents Akshay Jadhav (19) and Chandrakant Bhoir (33), and Ajit Sargar (19) from Solapur. "Jadhav had lured the victim and taken her to several places since June this year and raped her.

    14-year-old girl raped by school teacher, 2 others in Thane
    Representational Image

    The girl took ornaments and cash from her house on December 7 to elope with Jadhav.

    Haryana: School students' faces blackened by teacher, families demand action

    After he turned her down, she went to the house of her former teacher Bhoir who also raped her," Senior Inspector RP Mayne said.

    After the girl escaped from Bhoir's house, third accused Sargar befriended her at Kalyan railway station on the pretext of providing help, took her to Pune and Shirdi and raped her for eight days, said the official.

    After her mother filed a missing person complaint, police traced the teen to Shirdi and brought her back to Ulhasnagar, he said

    All three were arrested on Monday after the girl told us of her ordeal. They are charged with rape and kidnapping under sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Mayne said.

    More THANE News

    Read more about:

    minor girl rape thane

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue