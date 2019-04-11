  • search
    Lok Sabha elections elections: Separatist-sponsored strike disrupts life in Kashmir

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 11: Life in Kashmir was disrupted Thursday due to a strike called by separatists to protest against polling for first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the Valley and NIA action against Hurriyat Conference leaders and their kin.

    Chairman of Moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik. PTI file photo
    Chairman of Moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik. PTI file photo

    Shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed due to the strike while attendance in government and private offices was thin, officials said.

    Public transport remained off the roads in most parts of the valley but some private vehicles could be seen plying the roads in the city, the officials said.

    Polling is being held Thursday for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency where 13,12 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of nine candidates in the fray.

    The officials said the situation across the valley was so far peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere.

    Joint resistance leadership, an amalgam of separatist conglomerates, has called for a shutdown.

    They said the strike is also to protest against the closure of Kashmir's main highway for civilians for two days in a week and alleged attack by police and security forces on inmates at Central Jail Srinagar.

    Appealing people to stay away from Lok Sabha polls, separatists said shutdown will be observed in areas which are going to polls in the valley in subsequent phases of the elections.

    PTI

