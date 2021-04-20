YouTube
    JKBOSE 11th result 2020 for Kashmir Division declared: Direct link here

    Srinagar, Apr 20: The JKBOSE 11th result 2020 for Kashmir Division has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The higher Secondary Part One (11th) Annual 2020 (Regular)-Kashmir Division result was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. Those checking their results can do so by logging into the official website. Students will have to enter their credentials followed by their roll number in order to access their results.

    Below, the direct link to check the results is also given. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.

    Direct link to download JKBOSE 11th result 2020 for Kashmir Division: http://result3.jkbose.ac.in

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 11:45 [IST]
