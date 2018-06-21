J&K BJP chief gets threat calls from Karachi

Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday claimed that he received threat calls from Karachi, Pakistan. The state BJP chief Ravinder Raina told news agency ANI that he had informed about the threat calls to the Governor.

Raina said, "I have informed the concerned authorities and the Governor about the threats I have been receiving for the past few months. Even today I received a threat call from Karachi."

The BJP-PDP alliance was called-off a month after Ravinder Raina was appointed him BJP chief of Jammu & Kashmir. MLA from Nowshera, Ravinder Raina, succeeded Sat Paul Sharma, who was recently inducted as minister for housing and urban development in the state cabinet during a reshuffle on April 30.

According to sources, Raina is a staunch RSS worker joined the BJP in 2010. In 2014, he won the Nowshera assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Surinder Choudhary of PDP.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day