  • search
For Srinagar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Policeman dies after his motorcycle was hit by a car

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that a policeman died in a road accident after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Baramulla district.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Shafoor Ajaz Wani was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a private car at Veerwan in Baramulla, a police spokesman said.

    He said Wani was injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

    [7 killed, 34 injured in road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri]

    A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Baramulla and the car involved in the accident seized, the spokesman said, adding the driver fled the spot.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Srinagar Fact Check
    STRIKE RATE
    JKN 75%
    JKNC 25%
    JKN won 9 times and JKNC won 1 time since 1967 elections
    + More Details

    More SRINAGAR News

    Read more about:

    accident jammu and kashmir srinagar

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 20:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue