J&K: Policeman dies after his motorcycle was hit by a car

Srinagar, Apr 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that a policeman died in a road accident after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Baramulla district.

Shafoor Ajaz Wani was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a private car at Veerwan in Baramulla, a police spokesman said.

He said Wani was injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Baramulla and the car involved in the accident seized, the spokesman said, adding the driver fled the spot.

