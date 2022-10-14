Army pays rich tribute to martyred assault dog 'Zoom'

2 terrorists gunned down in an encounter in J&K's Anatnag

Srinagar, Oct 14: Army on Friday paid rich tribute to its canine warrior 'Zoom', who succumbed on Thursday to gunshot injuries received during an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week.

In a solemn ceremony at Chinar War Memorial, Badami Bagh Cantonment here, Chinar Corps commander, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier, Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

During the operation at Tangpaw in Anantnag, Zoom played a key role in not only identifying the precise location of the terrorists but also in disabling one of the terrorists, he said.

However, the intrepid canine in the process suffered two gunshots, he said.

Indian Army dog who helped kill 2 terrorists in J&K succumbs to bullet injuries

#WATCH | Army officers lay wreath on mortal remains of Army Assault Canine 'Zoom'



Zoom passed away at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital) where he was under treatment after sustaining two gunshot injuries in Op Tangpawa, Anantnag, J&K on 9th Oct.



(Source: Chinar Corps)

Despite being injured, Zoom located the other hiding terrorist and returned from the target area, and fainted due to severe blood loss. His action galvanised the team to speedily serve justice to the two LeT terrorists, the PRO said.

The canine trooper was subsequently immediately evacuated to Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, where he fought till the very end. He breathed his last at 11:50 AM on Thursday.

Jammu | 29 Army Dog Unit remembers Indian Army Dog 'Zoom'.



Zoom passed away at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital) where he was under treatment after sustaining two gunshot injuries in Op Tangpawa, Anantnag, J&K on 9th Oct.

The Army canine was an invaluable member of the Chinar Warriors. Despite his young age of two years, Zoom was a veteran of multiple counter-terror operations, where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage, Col Musavi said.

#WATCH | 29 Army Dog Unit pays tributes to Indian Army Dog 'Zoom' in Jammu. He passed away yesterday at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital) in Srinagar where he was under treatment after sustaining two gunshot injuries in Op Tangpawa, Anantnag, J&K on 9th Oct.

In Zoom, Chinar Corps has lost a valiant team member, who will inspire all ranks to undertake their task with humility, dedication and courage, he added.

