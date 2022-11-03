Accession Day: Valley lights up on this day when J&K became part of India

2 non-local labourers shot at by terrorist in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar

pti-PTI

Srinagar, Nov 03: Terrorists on Thursday shot and injured two non-local workers, including a Nepalese national, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at #Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

"This is a cowardice and inhumane act of terrorism. The victims were called by terrorist to come out to engage in a work. Once both came out, terrorist fired upon them with pistol. We are investigating on top priority. Culprit would be brought to justice soon," said ADGP Kashmir.

Attacks on non-locals have increased since August especially after Lashkar-e-Taiba backed terror group Kashmir Fight threatened to intensify attacks on non-locals in view of Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer's decision to give voting rights to people from other states.