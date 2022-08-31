YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SIT arrests accused in minor girl's death case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chaibasa, Aug 31: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested the accused within a few hours after the body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

    Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar formed a four-member SIT headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Dilip Khalko to investigate and apprehend the culprit following the recovery of the body of the minor girl from Todangsal bushes in Unchudi village on Tuesday morning.

    SIT arrests accused in minor girls death case

    The SIT swung into action to gather information about the victim.

    A villager Gangaram Banta identified the body as that of his daughter, the SDPO said.

    Based on the evidence collected by SIT scientifically, Khalko said the team rounded up one Vijay Singh Banra (25) of the same village for interrogation.

    Not 19, Dumka murder victim a minor says child welfare panelNot 19, Dumka murder victim a minor says child welfare panel

    Banra broke down in course of interrogation and confessed his crime, the SDPO said, adding that he has been arrested.

    Asked whether it was a rape and murder case, the police officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem and it could be confirmed on receiving the report.

    However, we are investigating the case from all possible angles to unearth the motive behind the killing, he added.

    Comments

    More ranchi News  

    Read more about:

    sit arrested minor girl death jharkhand crime news

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X