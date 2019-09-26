MBBS Jobs: RIMS Ranchi Senior Resident vacancies walk-in-interview date; 153 Senior Resident vacanci
Ranchi, Sep 26: RIMS Ranchi Senior Resident recruitment underway and RIMS Ranchi walk-in-recruitment for 153 MBBS/MD jobs is on September 30, 2019. Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences or RIMS Ranchi Senior Resident jobs and essentially MBBS govt jobs.
Eligibility criteria for Senior Resident Jobs at RIMS Ranchi that the applicant should be MBBS Degree from recognized university with a Post Graduate Medical qualification viz. MD/M.s/DNB/DM/M.ch. in respective discipline from a recognized university/Institute.
RIMS Ranchi Senior Resident recruitment notification download link: Click Here
Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Ranchi Senior Resident Vacancy Details: Click Here
RIMS Ranchi Senior Resident vacancies walk-in-interview date, venue:
Walk in Interview date : 30 September 2019 at 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM
Address: RIMS, Bariatu
Ranchi, Jharkhand, India
Ph : +91-651-2545405, +91-651-2545404
Visit http://www.rimsranchi.org/
Under Info Desk go to recruitments.
Click on "Walk in Interview - Applications are invited for filling up the Senior Resident posts (Category wise) on Tenure basis for 03 years in different Departments of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, Advertisement No. 4906, Dated 21/9/19"
Download, take printout of third page of notification which is application for.
Carry application along with mentioned documents for walk-in-interview.
Appear for interview at this address:
RIMS, Bariatu
Ranchi, Jharkhand, India
Ph : +91-651-2545405, +91-651-2545404